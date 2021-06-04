Tucson podcast brings cowboy culture to the world

The podcast, which drops new episodes at high noon each Saturday and is available for free on several streaming services, including on Apple Podcasts at tucne.ws/1hrd, has an estimated 1,500 listeners a month from places as far-flung as Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, France and Germany.

“We try very hard to keep the podcast entertaining,” True said. “That is the key to getting listeners to appreciate the West and what we do. If we are not interesting, that won’t happen.”

Neither True nor Day find themselves short of stories when recording episodes.

True was just a boy when his parents, Allen and Cynthia True moved the family from Colorado to Tucson in 1965 to escape the cold.

Allen True was born in Wyoming and raised in Montana but he was not a rancher, Russell True explained in the podcast’s very first episode, recorded in June 2020.

“My mother reminded him of the fact that being a wrangler for two months at Glacier (National) Park in the summer didn’t make him a cowboy,” True said. “It just made him a horse roper and a money collector.”