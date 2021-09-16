Tucson review: A 19th century novel comes to life on The Rogue stage

A caged bird is one of the first images in “The Awakening,” currently on stage at The Rogue Theatre.

It’s an apt image: In the play, based on Kate Chopin’s 19th century novella and adapted by Christopher Johnson for the stage, women are trapped in marriages and in roles that serve men. It was a time when suppression of female emotions was the expected.

That was the 19th century world that Chopin wrote about and railed against. Her novella is considered a pioneer in feminist literature because she gave voice to women’s desires, whether it was sex, the longing for a creative life, or the deep desire to escape the oppressive way women were treated (ok, and are still treated in many ways).

The story is about Edna, the mother of two trapped in a passionless marriage. She longs for solitude, freedom of speech and of movement, and to freely express who she is and what she desires. She begins to find those in music, her art and her love for Robert, a young man who frolics on the same summer island Edna and her family stay.

Also on this island are women who are quite happy in their traditional roles — or seem to be. And then there is Mademoiselle Reisz, an elderly woman who is a musician, unmarried, childless and happy. She serves as a catalyst for Edna’s awakening and subsequent rebellion.