Tucson woman intertwines baking with art to create cookies and cakes

Fascinated by the cakes in wedding magazines, Noelle Mares at age 6 or 7 years old would replicate the cakes out of clay.

“I started caking when my mom would let me,” she says.

Now years later, Mares bakes and decorates cakes and cookies under the name Once Upon A Frosting.

“It’s honestly the artsy-ness of it,” says Mares, who grew up in Tucson. “Because I would’ve been content making clay cakes my whole life. I didn’t really care if it was edible. I just thought it was cool that there was a second step of it — that someone could appreciate the art of it and then devour it.”

Mares’ tasty treats are quite literally works of art. Sometimes they involve sculpting. Sometimes they involve painting with food coloring gel. Other times, she prints out reference photos to use as a rough stencil before free-handing designs.

Mares, who is known as Noelle Elizabeth, has created University of Arizona-inspired designs, treats with designs celebrating popular TV shows and movies, and very Tucson cookies in the shape of saguaros. Mares even designed a cookie to remember Lute Olson when he died in August.

“I love things where you have to be super meticulous and you get to be intricate,” she says.