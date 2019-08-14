A lot of things have changed in the Old Pueblo in the past 244 years. Recent changes have included a snake bridge with a belly you can walk through, a streetcar that travels through downtown and, of course, road construction.
And some things have never changed, like how the rest of the country still has a hard time spelling “Tucson.”
So here’s to another year for our desert city.
You can help celebrate Tucson’s 244th birthday, which is on Aug. 20, at the following festivities:
Saturday, Aug. 17
Los Descendientes del Presidio Gala will be held at the JW Marriott Starr Pass, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd., at 6 p.m. The theme is “Celebrating the Mexican-America History and Heritage Museum at the Historic Sosa-Carrillo House.”
This year’s honorees include Mr. Fredrick McAninch, retired curator of the Arizona Historical Society; Dr. Michael Weber, Ph.D. with a posthumous award for his many contributions to preserving and documenting Tucson and Mexico’s history; and special tribute will be given to Ernesto “Neto” Portillo for his outstanding work as a columnist for the Arizona Daily Star over the past 19 years.
Tickets are $100 at the door. For more information, call 981-8852 or go to tucne.ws/gala2019.
Sunday, Aug. 18
The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum birthday celebration at the Historic Train Depot, 400 N. Toole Ave. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will present the city’s proclamation.
The multicultural event with feature Mariachi, a Chinese Lion Dance and a performance by Ted Ramirez. Free birthday cake. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information, call 623-2223.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
The Tucson/Pima County Historic Commission will host Tucson’s official Birthday Fiesta at the Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., beginning at 4:45 p.m.
Performances by Los Changitos Feos Mariachis, Danzacultura Folklorico, and Gertie and the T.O. Boys playing Waila music. Free birthday cake, El Charro happy hour for sale. Community tables with activities and information on local organizations. For more information, call 837-8119.