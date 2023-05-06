Job Title: LPN
Organization: Southern Arizona VA Health Care systems
Education: Pima Community College
"My nursing career began in 2007. Over the years I have done L & D, Skilled nursing, med/surg, mental health, Long Term acute care and currently out patient clinical setting at the Southern AZ VA hospital. I began working at the VA in 2018. It has been an absolute blessing serving those that served this great country. To be honored by doing a job which I love is a blessing. I am truly grateful for all the people in my life that have helped shape me into the nurse I am and I pray I continue to grow and do God’s work.
I am a child of God, wife and a mother of 3 beautiful children. I have a passion to help others and I am truly blessed to be a nurse and honored to be selected as a Top 5 LPN. I attend a non-denominational Christian church here in Tucson where I participate in a women’s study group and mom’s bible study. I enjoy getting to know our Lord and Savior and spending time with my husband, 8 year son, 3 year twins and 4 fur babies. I give all the Glory to God.
Thank you again for this opportunity."