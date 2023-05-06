"My nursing career began in 2007. Over the years I have done L & D, Skilled nursing, med/surg, mental health, Long Term acute care and currently out patient clinical setting at the Southern AZ VA hospital. I began working at the VA in 2018. It has been an absolute blessing serving those that served this great country. To be honored by doing a job which I love is a blessing. I am truly grateful for all the people in my life that have helped shape me into the nurse I am and I pray I continue to grow and do God’s work.