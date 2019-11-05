The Rogue Theatre opens its production of Noël Coward’s “Blithe Spirit” on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Penned in the early 1940s, the production follows a novelist after a séance he organizes conjures up the spirit of his dead first wife.
Rogue co-founder Cynthia Meier gives us four good reasons to see the play.
1. Noël Coward is one of the great wits of the English language.
The original production of “Blithe Spirit” ran for 1,997 performances in London throughout World War II.
In some of the darkest days of the 20th century, Londoners found joy and escape in this play.
2. It’s full of ghosts and séances, the play is a perfect post-Halloween digestif.
3. Madame Arcati, the eccentric medium who conducts the séances, is a visual and linguistic treat.
4. Why not laugh? There’s so much to feel distraught or cynical about these days — it’s refreshing to enjoy a somewhat frivolous evening in the company of friends.