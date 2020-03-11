You are the owner of this article.
Go green this Sunday at St. Patrick's Day parade, fest

Green is the thing during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, taking place downtown this Sunday, March 15.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the celebration of Irish history and culture, now in its 33rd year in Tucson.

The parade kicks things off at 11 a.m., beginning at South Stone Avenue and East 17th Street and is routed through streets south of East Broadway before looping back around to Armory Park.

The festival, which will take place at the park and starts at 10 a.m., will feature live music and entertainment, including Scottish Highland games and performances from, among others, Nancy McCallion and Catherine Zavala, of the Mollys.

The parade and festival are free.

Visit tucsonstpatricksday.com for more information.

Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com or 573-4679.

