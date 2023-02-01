I-10 reopened in NW Tucson after fatal wreck

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed early Wednesday morning after a fatal wreck near Cortaro Road, officials said.

The interstate reopened before 6 a.m., about three hours after the crash.

The crash reportedly involved a pedestrian who was struck by a commercial vehicle between Cortaro and Ina roads.

Details of the wreck were not immediately available.

Also Wednesday morning, there was a crash on westbound I-10 near Irvington Road just before 6:30 a.m.