I-10 reopened in NW Tucson after fatal wreck

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed early Wednesday morning after a fatal wreck near Cortaro Road, officials said.

The interstate reopened before 6 a.m., about three hours after the crash.

The crash reportedly involved a pedestrian who was struck by a commercial vehicle between Cortaro and Ina roads.

Details of the wreck were not immediately available.

Drivers can find real-time highway conditions at az511.gov, the state's traveler information website.

Information also can be found by using the AZ511 app or calling 511.

The Arizona Department of Transportation also posts updates on Twitter.

The department's feed can be found at @ArizonaDOT.

Also Wednesday morning, there was a crash on westbound I-10 near Irvington Road just before 6:30 a.m.

