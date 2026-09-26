Prefer us on Google Learn More

On an afternoon at McKale Center that showcased Wildcats of the past and possibly future, the returning ones ultimately took over the show.

Sophomore forward Ivan Kharchenkov had 13 points and four assists to lead the Red team over the Blue 42-32 in the intrasquad scrimmage of the Red-Blue Showcase.

Another returnee, center Motiejus Krivas, added 10 points and five rebounds for the Red team, while transfer point guard JJ Mandaquit had six points and two assists in his first appearance since being fully cleared a week ago.

For the Blue, transfer forward RJ Godfrey had 11 points and five rebounds for the Blue before fouling out after 17 minutes, while point guard Derek Dixon had eight points and three assists and freshman Caleb Holt had seven points and six rebounds.

The Wildcats' annual preseason showcase also mixed in appearances from the 1997 national championship team and a few recently departed members of their Final Four team last season. Several recruiting targets and their families were on hand to watch, including high-priority in-state targets Adan Diggs and Darius Wabbington, both of the Phoenix area.

In the first half of the scrimmage, Krivas, Kharchenkov and Maksim Brnovic all had eight points to lead the Red team to a 29-11 halftime lead while the Blue team hit just 4 of 15 field goals. Holt led the Blue with five points but shot just 2 for 7.

"I was excited to just go out there and play in front of McKale again," said Kharchenkov, who is expected to start again at small forward this season. "It's been too many days since I played last time in McKale."