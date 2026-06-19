In 2026, more than a dozen Arizona restaurants and bakeries received national attention and recognition for being among the best in the U.S. for burgers, brunch and pizza. A fine dining restaurant even received a Michelin-like recognition for a cocktail program so good that it was awarded a pin of excellence.
Two pizza shops were among the top 50 in the U.S., three doughnut shops were listed among the top 100, and a burger restaurant was among the 16 best burger spots worth a detour or even a pilgrimage. A hidden gem brunch restaurant was chosen among the top 20 brunch places in America and a dive bar was one of the top classic restaurants.
Not quite halfway through the year, and it's already off to a good start for Arizona restaurants. Here's a closer look at all the places that got national love.
Blooming Doughnuts
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Blooming Doughnuts, with 54 types of doughnuts, was among DoorDash's list of 100 top-rated local donut shops across the United States.
Details: 9820 W. Lower Buckeye Road, Tolleson. 623-936-7488, facebook.com/bloomingdonutstolleson.
Christopher's
Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion was named among the 28 most romantic restaurants in the country on a USA TODAY list.
Details: 2501 E. Telawa Trail; 602-522-2344, wrigleymansion.com/christophers.
Craft 64
Craft 64 was named among the best pizzerias in the U.S. by 50 Top Pizza for the sixth consecutive year. The pizzeria was praised for service, ambience, the quality of dough and the generosity of ingredients.
Details: 6922 E. Main St., Scottsdale, 480-946-0542. Also, 68 W. Buffalo St., Chandler. 480-247-3002, craft64.com/home.
Course
Course, a fine dining restaurant in Scottsdale, was awarded one pin by the Pinnacle Guide to denote "Excellent" status for its cocktail program by bartender Justin Chard.
Details: 7366 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 106, Scottsdale. 480-687-0491, courserestaurantaz.com.
Dandy Donuts & Deli
Dandy Donuts and Deli made DoorDash's list of 100 top-rated local donut shops across the United States.
Details: 4630 AZ-95, Fort Mohave. 928-444-1100, facebook.com/dandydonutsdeli.
Dutch Donut Factory
Dutch Donut Factory was among DoorDash's list of 100 top-rated local donut shops across the United States.
Details: 1152 N. Power Road, Ste 106, Mesa. 480-748-4037, dutchdonutfactory.godaddysites.com.
Harvey's Wineburger
For its dark ambiance, wine-soaked burgers and crispy fries, Harvey's Wineburger was named one of the best classic restaurants in America by USA TODAY.
Details: 4812 N. 16th St., Phoenix. 602-248-9950, harveyswineburger.com.
Huarachis
Huarachis was chosen as one of USA TODAY's restaurants of the year for 2026 for its eye-catching dishes made using techniques and ingredients from the Mexican state of Sonora as well as for the restaurant's commitment to community outreach.
Details: 814 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-773-1413, huarachis.com.
Indibar
Indibar was chosen as one of USA TODAY's restaurants of the year for 2026 for its unique menu of Indian dishes presented with fine dining precision, as well as its Indian-inspired cocktail program.
Details: 6208 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. 480-219-9774, theindibar.com
Penelope Pizza
Penelope Pizza in Tucson impressed the 50 Top Pizza inspectors with service and flavor. Two pizzas were shouted out. "Bubba stands out for its balance of garlic oil, pickled green onions, artichokes, mozzarella, arugula, ricotta, and lemon cheese," 50 Top Pizza wrote. "The OTC is more indulgent, with red sauce, Ezzo cup & char pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmesan, hot honey, and ricotta."
Details: 800 N. Kolb Road, Tucson. 520-633-5571, penelopepizza.com.
Requinto
Requinto, a small Mexican pop-up brunch concept by chef Erick Pineda, who operates it at Linger Longer Lounge, was named one of the best brunches in the country by USA Today.
Details: Inside Linger Longer Lounge, 6522 N. 16th St., Phoenix. @requinto_phx on Instagram. lingerlongerlounge.com/food.
The Cork
The Cork Tucson was named among the top 14 bars in the country in 2026, according to Esquire, for its friendly bartender and well-made, straightforward cocktails.
Details: 6320 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson. 520-296-1631, corktucson.com.
The Original Hamburger Works
The Original Hamburger Works, voted the best burger in Phoenix by readers in the 2026 Phoenix Burger Battle, was also named among the best burgers in America by USA TODAY.
Details: 2801 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix. 602-263-8693, greatburgeraz.com.
The Stand
The Stand was chosen as one of USA TODAY's restaurants of the year for 2026 for its traditional frybread tacos topped with beans, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Details: 3996 N. Alma School Road, on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale; 480-519-1108, The Stand on Facebook.
Tratto
Tratto was named one of 50 best date spots in America by Cosmopolitan.
Details: 4743 N. 20th St., Phoenix. 602-296-7761, trattophx.com.
Vayal’s Indian Kitchen
This husband-and-wife-owned restaurant in Phoenix was included on USA TODAY's list of the "Best hidden gem restaurants in America."
Details: 507 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix. 480-401-2206, vayalskitchen.com.