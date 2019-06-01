Everyone 🎉
Music in the Mountains Concert Series: All Jazzed Up
Head out to Catalina State Park for an evening of jazz and swing ballads.
Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, June 1, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Music in Marana: The Drift
Cool off and listen to some classic rock from The Drift under the stars. Bring a chair, blanket and snacks.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, June 1, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, food will be onsite and available for purchase.
Sign your kids up for fun, themed My Gym Tucson summer camps (Sponsored)
When school is out, My Gym Tucson is in, with entertaining summer camps for kids ages 2-12. Each week is a different, kid-friendly theme like: "The Incredibles," "Ninja," "The Avengers," "Hotel Transylvania" and more.
Kids stay active with games, activities and crafts so campers are always moving, having fun and never bored!
When: May 27 through Aug. 9
Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Rd., 520-514-9192
Find pricing and more summer camp info here; follow My Gym Tucson on Facebook here.
TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K Night Run/Walk
Take a cool evening run downtown with your pals and end up at a block party featuring, food, entertainment and a beer garden. You also have a chance to win cash prizes for your running skills.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, June 1, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: 0-$99, register here.
Click here for more information about this event.
Udall Park Concert
Enjoy a cool evening under the stars while you listen to music played by Arizona Symphonic Winds. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, June 1, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Music Under the Stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with Ryan Chen and guest conductor Jonathan Merrill. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, June 2, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hi-Octane Nights at Tucson Mall
Cruise to the mall to see some cherried-out beauties. Trophies will be awarded to several categories. A portion of the proceeds will benefit PACC.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, June 8, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Sky Lantern Festival By Light The Night
Hang out by the lake to watch the soft glow of the lanterns as they fill the sky. Festivities include a challenge course, corn hole, face painting and vendors.
Where: Silverbell Lake
When: Saturday, June 8, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $55 adults, $15 ages 6-12 and lanterns are $15.
49th Annual Juneteenth Festival
Join the festival for a full day of entertainment, live music performances, information booths, shopping, education and food vendors.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Desert Museum Saguaro Fruit Harvest
Spend the morning gathering and preparing fruit in the O’odham manner, using a harvesting pole made from the ribs of the giant cactus, then learn how the fruit was traditionally cooked into a sweet syrup. The class will discuss other desert plants that were important food sources for native peoples and about the animals that use the saguaro for food and shelter. Includes native foods lunch.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Friday, June 21, 7 a.m. to noon
Cost: $65 members and $72 for non-members
Monsoon Con 2019
Monsoon Con is a gathering of storm chasers, weather enthusiasts, weather professionals, and other fans of the Arizona Monsoon season, to network and learn more about how to predict where and when storms will happen, safely chase them, and capture them on camera. Previously held in Phoenix, the event is moving to Tucson for the first time this year.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, June 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $15, tickets here.
Summer Safari Saturday Nights: Meet Your Zoo Night
Take a trip to the Zoo during the cooler evening temperatures and enjoy the themed festivities. Family and friends will get to experience live music, games, animal encounters, keeper chats, sponsor booths, carousel rides, giraffe feed, face painting, inflatables, artifact stations and glitter tattoos. Remember to bring a blanket for the concert!
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
When: Saturday, June 22, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
MSA Annex Summer Night Market
The Night Market is back at the MSA Annex! The Annex transforms into a family-friendly open-air night market. Enjoy live music by DJ Herm, food trucks and art installations.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, June 29, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
For more information click here.
Saguaro Festival Ha:san Bak
The wokshop starts at sunrise 5 a.m. The workshop includes hands on harvesting with Tohono O’odam tribal members, learning about Native American technologies and activities.
The public portion starts at 10 a.m. Features include presentations, hands-on activities, storytelling, archaeology hikes, shopping, and plant your own saguaro to take home.
Where: Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday June 29, 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Cost: $65 per person or $100 for 2 people. Reservations and/or questions contact Lauren@colossalcave.com 520-647-7275
Kids🎈
Rodents of Unusual Size Petting Zoo
Where: Martha Cooper Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave.
When: Saturday, June 1, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Home Depot: Putting Green
Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin.
Where: Local Home Depot
When: Saturday, Jun 1, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, remember to bring wipes and a empty box to take your painted house home.
Valley of the Moon Water Wonders
Grab your kids and join the old fashioned sprinkler fun. Be prepared to get wet and be charmed by Valley of the Moon's resident mermaid, Mermaid Odette.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, June 1, 3:30-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Do the Hokey Pokey: Porcupine and Hedgehog
Cacti aren't the only prickly thing around Tucson, there are critters too! Participants will have a chance to experience a porcupine and hedgehog while learning about the animals.
Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, June 22, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Fox Literacy Day
Engage in literacy activities with organizations like Make Way for Books and Literacy Connects; meet story characters; get free literacy-related goodies, books and watch short kid-friendly films. All free!
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. and Tuesday, June 25, 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Summer Kids Events: Tucson Reptile Museum
Tucson Reptile Museum will be bringing live turtles and other scaly critters to Bookmans. Learn all about these creeping creatures and get an up-close view of some of nature’s most versatile animals. Plus, you get to eat pizza and make a themed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle craft too.
Where: Bookmans Northwest Entertainment Exchange, 3733 West Ina Road
When: Friday, June 28, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Super Hero Training: Spiderman
Are your spidey senses tingling? Well, they should be for this web throwing event. Kiddos get a visit from Spiderman, super hero training and playtime.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, June 29, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $10, get tickets here.
BFF 💃🏻
Monsoon Gardening Workshop
The monsoon season is the traditional time to plant many vegetables in the desert. the class will cover what vegetable and herb varieties to plant, protecting your garden from the climate, maximizing rainwater and a variety of monsoon ready seeds to plant in your own garden.
Where: Native Seeds Search Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road
When: Thursday, June 27, 9-11 a.m.
Cost: $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Registration required due to limited spots.
Summer Self Defense Class
Ladies prepare to defend yourselves. Free and open to anyone interested in learning self defense.
Where: Oro Valley ATA Martial Arts, 11133 N. La Canada Drive
When: Friday, June 7, 6:10-7:10 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Sci-Fi Slumber Party
Get ready for 12 straight hours of intergalactic, non-stop excursion into the outer limits of space age cinema. You will watch Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956), Aliens, Barbarella, Upgrade, Galaxy Quest and Event Horizon. Plus, the Loft will also have vintage movie trailers, trivia games and prizes.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m. to Sunday, June 23, 7 a.m.
Cost: $15-17
Surfapalooza at Hotel Congress
Just because you're not at the beach, doesn't mean the beach can't come to you. Go to a desert beach party and listen to live music from The Surfbroads, Shrimp Chaperone, and The Furys. Fish tacos, cold beer and other beverages are available for purchase.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, June 22, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free, ages 21 and up.
Bacardi Rum and Reggae Festival
Take a taste of the islands with your favorite frosty Bacardi rum drinks while dancing the summer night away with the desert reggae sounds of the phenomenal Black Bottom Lighters.
Where: Oasis At Wild Horse Ranch, 6801 N. Camino Verde
When: Saturday, June 22, 4-10 p.m.
Cost: $25, includes a general admission entrance with 10 drink tickets. $40 VIP, includes 10 drinks, a meal and premium Bacardi Rum tasting overlooking the Ranch in the rooftop VIP seating area.
Movies🍿
Outdoor Screening of The Quick and the Dead at Old Tucson
Saddle up for this Old Tucson outdoor screening of the all-star 1995 film, "The Quick and the Dead" — filmed in part at Old Tucson! Bring your own seating. Bleacher seating is also available.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
When: Saturday, June 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $4-$5, tickets here.
Sensory Friendly Film: Aladdin
Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.
Where: AMC Lowes Theaters at the Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: ASSA provides a total of 50 tickets to families attending this film.
Sahuarita Daddy and Daughter Dance
Girls will be on their tippy-toes for this event. Celebrate Father's day with a night of fun and dancing. Light refreshments will be served.
Where: Sahuarita Parks and Recreation, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, June 15, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $5 by June 13 and $8 at the door.
Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance has teamed up with Visit Tucson and the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa for the fourth year to give you a tasty food festival. The event will feature weekend staycation packages, food demos and education, live music and more.
Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 15, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $65 admission and $10 for raffle tickets.
Movie and Popcorn: Wall-E
Watch your favorite little recycler, while munching popcorn. Space is limited, tickets will be available 30 minutes before the show.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road
When: Tuesday, June 18, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend and free popcorn(while supplies last).
Comcast Sensory Friendly Showing: How To Train Your Dragon 3
Watch a movie at Comcast with the lights turned on and the sound turned low. Once you enter Comcast headquarters, follow the signs for parking and entering the building.
Where: 4690 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, June 28, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free