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Moments before rising country star Kane Brown took the stage at the AVA at Casino del Sol on Thursday night, a “warning label” flashed on the big backstage screen: this show contains ”flashing lights and imagery that may cause discomfort and/or seizure for those with photosensitive epilepsy.”

It should also have mentioned the flame towers shooting bursts of orange hot flames that penetrated a blast of heat from the stage through the reserved seats and nearly to the lawn.

We weren’t expecting it that first time,, when the flames shot up one chorus into Kane’s twangy rocker “I Can Feel It,” But when they blasted again during the spirited “One Mississippi,” the crowd didn’t seem a bit phased as they sang along: “One Mississippi, two Mississippi / Three shots of whiskey / Are you on your way?”

The pyrotechnics and flashing strobe lights might have seemed like eye candy, but to the fans squeezed into the lawn and filling every seat in the reserved section, it was like chasing a 24-ounce Modela with a Red Bull: pure adrenaline.

Not that Brown needed any enhancements to get the crowd going as he sang about loving his woman “Like I Love Country Music” and pondering a relationship’s “What Ifs,” which earned him his first No. 1 hit.

His concert was filled with sing-along chart-toppers including the finger-snapping uptempo ballad “Good As You,” the stroll down memory lane with “Famous Friends” and the twangy rocker “Bury Me in Georgia.”