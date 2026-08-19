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Broadway In Tucson opened its five day run of the Alicia Keys musical “Hell’s Kitchen” on Tuesday night and for the first time in recent memory — or possibly the first time ever — the play ground to an abrupt halt.

It happened 10 or so minutes in, just as Ali (Maya Drake) and the extraordinarily talented ensemble cast was midway into the opening song and dance number “The River.”

An announcer apologized and said the performance was paused due to technical difficulties. Seems there was a hitch with the neon-lighted elevator set piece that Ali stood beneath as she rode the elevator, introducing the residents by the sounds coming from the hallways at each stop.

When the play resumed more than 30 minutes later, the set piece was gone and the action picked up nearly to the word where it had left off.

It’s rare, but sometimes opening nights can have a hiccup or two.

For JonAvery Worrell, the actor portraying Ali’s boyfriend Knuck, the hiccups were real.

Minutes into the late Act 1 duet “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)” with Drake, Worrell hiccupped. A couple of verses later, he did it again. All told, there must have been four or five audible hiccups throughout the song.

After the intermission, the announcer told the audience that Knuck would be played by understudy Jaylen T. Bryant.