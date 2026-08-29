Ever wonder what’s going on inside a dog's mind? Reading fictional stories is a great way to gain insight into what life might be like from a canine point of view. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
Etna by Paul Yoon
Dog Person by Camille Pagán
The Eyes & the Impossible by Dave Eggers
The Last Dog on Earth by Adrian J. Walker
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Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online.
Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.