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When was the last time you took yourself on a date?

One of the best things about a solo date is that you don’t have to spend 30 minutes asking, “What do you want to do?” followed by, “I don’t know, what do you want to do?” You get to choose the activity, the food and exactly how long you want to stay without consulting anyone else.

As much as I love planning outings for couples, you don’t need a partner, a friend or a special occasion to explore Tucson. Consider this your sign to make plans with yourself. Here are five solo dates I recommend trying in Tucson.

Get lost inside Midtown Mercantile Merchants

If your ideal afternoon involves digging through vintage clothing, old records, antique furniture and wonderfully random objects, take yourself to Midtown Mercantile Merchants.

Each vendor at the massive, two-story antique mall has its own space and style, so turning a corner can take you from colorful vintage kitchenware to Western decor, old photographs or clothing from another decade. It almost feels like exploring a museum, except you can actually buy the things that catch your eye.

I recently visited with my boyfriend, but we quickly split up and wandered on our own, occasionally crossing paths to show each other something strange or exciting. It was something we did alone, but together, and I realized it would make an equally fun solo date.

Take your time, create a wish list or challenge yourself to find one treasure within a certain budget. Nobody can rush you past the booth you’ve already spent 20 minutes digging through.