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PHOENIX — An array of stars brighten the Phoenix nightlife, but Kevin McSweeny has possibly done so longer and with more luster than any other entertainer.

McSweeny has strutted across the Valley’s gay bar scene as a drag queen for 45 years and is likely Arizona’s longest-performing drag artist. The 65-year-old Phoenix resident is widely known as Pussy LeHoot, whose first name came by way of a signature cat-eye makeup.

But as of late, the spotlight has begun to dim on the stock of classic film and TV-inspired, campy drag queens LeHoot hails from. Going by he/him pronouns out of drag and she/her in drag, McSweeny expressed concern when talking with The Arizona Republic about the loss of a certain mystique within the craft.

"You really were like an illusion," McSweeny said about drag between the 1980s and the 2000s.

Stage curtains would slide open as lights flashed on, shining on mirror balls dangling from the ceiling as everyone cast their gaze on the drag queen before them, McSweeny recalled. With the prominence of social media and reality TV, the art form has expanded into the mainstream and become more widely commodified.

"I just don’t know if it’s as special as it used to be. It used to be really special. You'd slip into this dark bar and it'd just be almost kind of magical," McSweeny said.

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Many remained spellbound during LeHoot’s show the late evening of June 7 at Charlie’s Phoenix, situated on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road.