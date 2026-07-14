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Summer in Tucson can be brutal, but for those who tough out triple-digit temps, here are some of the sweet deals and summer-exclusive events that make it worth it.

Attractions passport

The Tucson Attractions Passport is a special collection of deals and discounts to Southern Arizona area attractions offered by Arizona Attractions Alliance and Visit Tucson. When visiting an attraction, simply present your phone to redeem your discounts and special offers.

There are three options for the Attractions Passport: the annual digital Arizona/Tucson Attractions Savings Passport for $29, which includes over $600 in savings at more than 100 attractions in Arizona, a three-day digital Tucson Attractions Passport for $18, and a seven-day digital Tucson Attractions Passport for $21.

Visit the event page at explorearizonaattractions.org/passport for more information.

$3 Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday throughout July, admission to Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct., is only $3 for everyone.