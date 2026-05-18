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The search is on again for affordable trinkets and budget-friendly finds at Tucson’s local businesses.

This week, the $25 challenge takes on the Blue Willow Restaurant & Gift Shop.

Blue Willow, 2616 N. Campbell Ave., has been a beloved Tucson staple for almost 50 years, offering delicious brunch and dinner options and a wide selection of gifts and novelty items. I could go on and on about how much I love their crepes and their paninis, but one of my favorite things about Blue Willow has to be shopping in their gift shop.

Does your devotion to a celebrity or musician border on worship? Do you have a friend who’s obsessed with Ice Spice, Lizzo or Olivia Rodrigo? For $24, why not grab one of the prayer candles Blue Willow sells with images of famous musical artists such as Miley Cyrus and Tupac, or pop culture figures like Steve from Blue’s Clues. They sometimes even have Taylor Swift candles.

If you’re a fan or collector of Jelly Cats, you’re in luck, because Blue Willow has a whole rack of adorable, food-themed plushies, including donuts, croissants and pretzels.

While most of the Jelly Cat items cost a little more than $25, their cute little croissant retails for exactly $25. Or, if you have a little more cash to spend, you could buy one of their pistachios or peaches.

No Tucson gift shop would be complete without a selection of locally made art, and on Blue Willow's shelves, you’ll find ceramic cactus magnets made by Tucson artist Laura Duncan, who specializes in creating hand-built modern mosaics and functional ceramic pieces. Each magnet costs $9.