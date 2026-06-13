“The first thing I saw the first time I toured the new building was the arch,” Cazesuz said. “What a great way to honor the past history here, to have it inside. They actually built the new library around the old one.”

Cazesuz and his new staff began moving into their new home in early April, job one being to shelve more than 21,000 books.

“Once the books were here, we needed to do all the signage, supply the service desks and organize the storage areas … all from scratch. It was a lot, but we opened the doors on time, and people seem to like what we’ve done with the place.”

Located at one of the busiest intersections in Tucson — South Mission Road at West Ajo Way — the new Mission Library promises to be a busy place itself by summer’s end.

Already, staffers have issued more than 400 new library cards, Community Engagement Manager Brian Ramirez said. New books are arriving every week, and a variety of summer programs — such as bilingual story times on Wednesday and Friday mornings — are now underway.

There are summer reading programs for children, teens and adults. A help desk for those with computer and job questions will be open every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

“We’re hoping that as people hear we’re open again, they’ll stop by and see all the things we’re doing … and all the reasons they should come back,” Cazesuz said. “I think they’ll be surprised. This isn’t the library we all remember as kids. It’s bright, colorful, open, new. We’re hoping our whole community will feel at home here, whether you’re with a group or just need some time by yourself.”