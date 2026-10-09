"Hazing has no place at the U of A, and we will continue investing in prevention, education and accountability to protect our students and strengthen a campus culture built on safety, respect and belonging," she said.

'You are not alone'

At the Thursday rally, UA student Alissa Birch told the crowd she was recently sexually assaulted.

“Our institutions continually try to silence victims from speaking out, and I’m tired. I’m disgusted with the system,” Birch said.

“Our police and legal system are bordering heavily on incompetence, and it disgusts me that with or without proof, dangerous men who continue these cycles of assault are encouraging and allowing other men to continue,” she continued, her voice nearly breaking at many points.

“To anyone who has experienced heterosexual-based harassment, discrimination, and/or violence, I believe you," Birch said. "We believe you. You are not alone, and your safety and your future are more important than the protection of these institutions.”

Ari Rubio, a UA freshman who attended the rally, said the Cornell case is “horrific.”

“I’m sure there are a lot of fraternities that are trying to push better views out there and aren’t all horrible,” she said. “But from what I’ve seen in the media, I’ve never really heard anything good about them per se. It’s always been a lot of hazing, a lot of drugs, a lot of alcohol, lots of sex, lots of rape, and a lot of that just needs to be put down.”