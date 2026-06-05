Monday's debut is the first stop in what Estrada hopes will be a lifelong career as a band leader and composer.

"You know, Duke Ellington started his orchestra at 17 and he led it for the rest of his life," Estrada said. "And that's what I plan to do. This is what I love. I could never see myself not doing this."

That wasn't the case when Estrada took up his first instrument, the trombone, in sixth grade.

"I wasn't really super into music at first when I started out," he said. "Trombone was a difficult instrument for me, since I had never played any instruments before."

When he switched to drums around seventh or eighth grade, "it kind of just clicked in my mind," he said. "I really started to like music. I really enjoyed it and especially jazz."

He was playing drums when he joined the Tucson Jazz Institute three years ago before switching to trumpet.

Black and TJI cofounder/owner Brice Winston introduced Estrada to the music of Ellington, Count Basie, Thad Jones and Dizzy Gillespie, but more than that, they exposed him to the stories behind the music, which Estrada said made the biggest impact, particularly Ellington's composing.

"His music just speaks to me in a really personal way," Estrada said. "A lot of things he writes about, I feel kind of connected to them because that's the way I look at the world sometimes. Really like analyzing things, looking deeper, finding meaning in things, in feelings and people and words, phrases."