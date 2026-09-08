Another item that caught my eye in the market space was the tubs of cookie dough. It had balls of its chocolate chip cookie dough packaged up for $12, so you could bring them home and throw them in the oven.

If I would’ve tasted one of the chocolate chip cookies while I was still there, that tub of cookie dough would’ve come home with me. (More on cookies later.)

After walking through the aisles for a bit, I had worked up an appetite, so I headed straight to the ordering counter.

On its menu, there are all kinds of sandwiches that range from $6 to $16. A few that stood out to me were the Calabrian red pepper sandwich ($12), the caprese sandwich ($13) and the house BLT ($16).

It also has a wide variety of salads and a tamal plate all under $25.

Its bread and butter is its pizza. A majority of the customers inside are chowing down on slices as big as their heads. The flavor and the price are just impossible to beat.

Here, you can get a slice of cheese for $4 or a slice of pepperoni for $4.50. If you were really looking for a good, cheap lunch, you could get a slice for under $5. I don’t think it gets any better than that.

I decided to order a slice of pepperoni pizza, and I got a small kale salad for $6. For both items, I paid $11 and was happily ready to head home when I saw the most beautiful sight: a giant chocolate chip cookie.

I ran over to the baked goods counter and ordered a chocolate chip cookie for $5.50. There was no way I was leaving without it.