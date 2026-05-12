The newbies are taking over this year’s Meet the Chef competition, ready to give their all in hopes of getting the chance to battle Chef Anthony Dromgoole for the Iron Chef Tucson crown.
On Sunday, May 17, 10 local chefs will present their signature dishes to a crowd at Desert Diamond Casino, hoping their flavors and technique will bring them to the Iron Chef final in July.
“This year, we currently have 10 new restaurants being represented and five of them are brand new, so there'll be some new energy,” said Dee Anne Thomas, one of the event organizers.
During Sunday’s Meet the Chef competition, each competitor is expected to bring a dish that best represents their style and creativity. A secret panel of judges will then evaluate each meal based on taste, creativity and presentation.
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Whoever impresses the judges the most and captures the audience's hearts will get the chance to take on Obon chef and 2025 Iron Chef Tucson winner, Dromgoole, in an all-out culinary battle.
“It's pretty exciting to see what the dishes are going to be,” Thomas said. “We're kind of used to some of the chefs who have competed before, but I feel like there's some new energy this year. It takes the competition to a whole new level.”
Some of the newbies you can expect to see at this year’s competition are Justin Rodriguez from Bunny Ciao, Mateo Cancio from NEX and Gabriella Alba from Sonoran House.
Of course, there will also be familiar faces, including previous winner Kenneth Foy and Jose Contreras, the man behind the beloved Mexican restaurant Amelia’s Mexican Kitchen.
Contreras is ready to leave it all on the kitchen floor this year. With a 2025 nomination for a James Beard Award as well as the increasing popularity of Amelia’s Mexican Kitchen, Contreras is feeling confident about this year’s Meet the Chefs competition.
Contreras is planning to serve a dish he calls mole madre. This mole is a Mexican delicacy made with dried chiles and fruits. His mole madre will also include both birria and veggies, so everyone can enjoy the rich flavors.
“I feel better about this year,” Contreras said. Last year, he had never competed before. "Since then, I have competed in other competitions, and I feel more comfortable.”
Like Thomas, Contreras is excited to share the stage with new chefs, eager to see what they bring to the table.
“It’s going to be a tough competition this year,” Contreras said.
You can get in on all the culinary fun by purchasing your ticket at ironcheftucson.com. This year’s event will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, at Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road. Each ticket includes access to the competition as well as the opportunity to sample each dish and vote for your favorite. The event is for guests 21 and older.