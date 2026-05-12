The newbies are taking over this year’s Meet the Chef competition, ready to give their all in hopes of getting the chance to battle Chef Anthony Dromgoole for the Iron Chef Tucson crown.

On Sunday, May 17, 10 local chefs will present their signature dishes to a crowd at Desert Diamond Casino, hoping their flavors and technique will bring them to the Iron Chef final in July.

“This year, we currently have 10 new restaurants being represented and five of them are brand new, so there'll be some new energy,” said Dee Anne Thomas, one of the event organizers.

During Sunday’s Meet the Chef competition, each competitor is expected to bring a dish that best represents their style and creativity. A secret panel of judges will then evaluate each meal based on taste, creativity and presentation.

Whoever impresses the judges the most and captures the audience's hearts will get the chance to take on Obon chef and 2025 Iron Chef Tucson winner, Dromgoole, in an all-out culinary battle.

“It's pretty exciting to see what the dishes are going to be,” Thomas said. “We're kind of used to some of the chefs who have competed before, but I feel like there's some new energy this year. It takes the competition to a whole new level.”