Nopales sold at grocery stores and taco stands, or the ones handled at the South Phoenix workshop, are very different from the wild cactus species found in desert lands.

“Can you eat all prickly pears? You could, potentially, if you are really hungry,” says Raul Puente-Martinez, a researcher and curator at the Phoenix Desert Botanical Garden, who has been volunteering with the Orchard Community Learning Center for some years.

There are about 300 species of prickly pear in the world. Eating the pads or fruit of wild plants will not kill you, but it’s not appetizing either, Puente-Martinez told the group at the evening workshop. For thousands of years, Indigenous communities bred cultivars of prickly pear cacti to have fewer spines, be more tender and produce sweeter fruit. That careful and persistent selection over generations resulted in a wide variety of domesticated varieties and crops.

“I think it’s important for people to know that the Sonoran Desert has fed many cultures for millennia, and whatever we have here is not only food but medicine. One of those foods is the prickly pear cactus,” said Yolixotiani Angeles-Wann, co-founder of Orchard Community Learning Center and Tres Hermanas Eco-Tienda.

Hundreds of tons of the vegetable are imported every month from Mexico to be consumed in the United States, mainly among the Mexican-American community. But growing some nopales hyper-locally would be good for families, Angeles-Wann suggested. Any effort neighborhoods can make to cultivate some builds food security, she added.