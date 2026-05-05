Willis's film is a reboot of the old shoot-'em-up Westerns he watched with his dad growing up in tiny Mustang, Oklahoma.

"I was kind of fascinated by all the action and shootouts and all this stuff and horse riding and jumping on trains. And as I got older, I kind of wondered: What does an older cowboy do after all of that ends? And that's kind of where this story came from," said Willis, who came to U of A after serving in the Army, including two tours of Afghanistan.

It was on the second tour in Kandahar that Willis was diagnosed with a rare cancer that led the Army to medevac him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., during the pandemic.

Willis, who had been stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, got an honorable discharge from the service and returned to Tucson with his now wife so that she could attend graduate school.

A few months later, Willis, who had done some filmmaking in high school, enrolled in the U of A School of Theatre, Film & Television.

"I just remembered back to high school, the most happiest I've ever been was just being with other creative people and making stories," he recalled.

"Be Still, Boone" is the story of an older cowboy haunted by the years he spent on the trail instead of on the home front. His absence has driven a wedge between him and his daughter that leads him to reflect on what truly matters.

Willis and his crew, including cinematographer Rene Rivas, spent three days filming at Old Tucson Studios, which was a first for Nelson.