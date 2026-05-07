Dallas Goldtooth, an activist and actor famously known for his role on the television series “Reservation Dogs,” will address approximately 70 students and 600 guests expected to attend a University of Arizona ceremony exclusively for Native American graduates this week.

Goldtooth, who is Mdewakanton Dakota and Diné, will deliver the keynote speech at UA’s Native American Student Graduation Celebration and Native American Student Affairs Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the Grand Ballroom in UA’s Student Union Memorial Center.

The UA currently has about 2,000 Native students enrolled who represent about 200 tribal communities, the university said in a news release. It has been ranked by the National Science Foundation as the top Ph.D.-awarding university to Native Americans between 2016 and 2020.

“Native students carry more than degrees when they walk across that stage,” Goldtooth said in the news release. “They carry families, histories, and entire communities with them. I want to remind them that their academic journey matters, and that our people need their brilliance, their leadership, and their courage now more than ever.”