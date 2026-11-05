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Arizona Symphonic Winds will perform its 41st annual Veterans Day concert on the holiday, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

It’s one of two band concerts next week honoring those who served.

László Veres, the Winds founder and music director, will don his John Philip Sousa uniform to lead the Winds in the concert that has become a Tucson tradition since the first event in 1986. Even during the pandemic, when he couldn’t get the ensemble together, Veres, a clarinetist who served three years in the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the early 1960s, and his violinist wife Frances performed a porch concert on the holiday.

“I love this country and I owe it to recognize veterans past and present,” said Veres, now 89.

In addition to the patriotic odes and chest-thumping anthems, this year’s program includes the world premiere of “Velocity-Raptor,” an energetic work composed by teen Oliver Ward. Veres said the work is “loud and fast” with a tender middle section.

“It’s hard to believe it’s by a high school kid,” said Veres. “I’m enjoying doing it. It’s hard as a devil.”

Oliver, who played trumpet with the Winds for two years, graduated from high school last spring and is now attending UCLA, Veres said.

Wednesday’s concert also includes a performance of “Lincoln Portrait” with narration by Tucson entertainer Jack Neubeck.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. at Catalina Foothills High School Auditorium, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Admission is free, although donations are accepted.