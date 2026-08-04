Music is ever-present in nearly every room of the upstairs studios at the century-old house that KXCI has called home since 1984. One listener donated their jazz collection that looks to number in the hundreds, all neatly packed into shelves along a hallway not far from Hudson’s office. Shelves along one wall of that office are loosely filled with even more CDs.

In Engs’ studio, the albums are color coded: A yellow dot is for music that has a history with the station “so I can pick something from here and know that it's been part of the KXCI sound for a really long time,” Engs explained.

Red dots are for featured new releases, which have their own separate shelf. Once the new releases are put into steady rotation, they are migrated into the section of CDs with blue dots.

“That's how we keep all of our sound kind of consistent to the KXCI sound,” said Engs, who started listening to KXCI as a kid growing up in Tucson and joined as a volunteer in 2013 after spending a decade working at Rialto Theatre. In 2021, the Salpointe High School and University of Arizona alum was named KXCI’s director of education and community engagement.

Sprinkled among the red and blue dot CDs are green dotted albums. The green dot identifies local musicians, whose independently produced records stand little to no chance of getting played on any of Tucson’s commercial radio stations.

“We try to keep local music as a huge part of our music collection and supporting local artists, supporting independent artists and artists that you might not hear on other stations,” Engs said.