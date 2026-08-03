“It was through KXCI that we got to Tucson,” he said. “We got an invitation to play El Casino and that was our first show there. “

In the years since, The Paladins have played a number of shows here, the last of which was in 2018.

When the pandemic struck two years later, the band was forced to sit on the sidelines. The more time they were off the road, the more comfortable Gonzalez became with being off the road.

“I need to stay home, and I'm tired of going anywhere, and I don't want to go anywhere anymore,” he remembers telling himself as the months turned into nearly two years. “It was my way of saying, ‘Hey, look, you know what? After 35 years, I can I take a year off.’ And I've just slowly been kind of playing a little bit here and there since then. I I don't want to go full time with it anymore.”

His last Tucson show was a gig at Club Congress last October with Texas indie rocker Alejandro Escovedo that included Mike Hebert and the Kings of Pleasure featuring Alex Flores.

Although it’s been a minute since they performed together, Gonzalez guessed it would be “like getting back on the bicycle” once the guys are on the El Casino Ballroom stage.

“It's like a time warp. As soon as we start playing, you don't even know what year it is anymore,” he said. “I go back in time. Just as soon as I hear the drum beat and Tom starts ripping on that bass, I just grab ahold of it and I just want to go full speed and and tear into it.”

If you go What: 13th annual KXCI House Rockin’ Blues Review Starring: The Paladins with special guest Alex Flores and Tucson’s own The Xcelerators featuring Ken Saydak When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7; doors open at 6:30 Where: Historic El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St. Tickets: $25 for KXCI members, $30 general admission in advance through kxci.org; $35 at the door Details: kxci.org/house-rockin-concert