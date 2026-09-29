Prefer us on Google Learn More

Downtown Tucson will sound more like “Jazztown” on Jan. 15 when HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival kicks off its 2027 run with a new Downtown Jazz Hop — four concerts at four downtown venues all within walking distance of one another.

“Rather than gathering everyone in one large concert hall, we designed the Downtown Jazz Hop to let festivalgoers create their own opening-night experience,” Tucson Jazz Festival Executive Director Khris Dodge said.

Think of it as bar hopping, a chance to experience jazz in its varied shades at unique venues downtown, including the courtyard of the invitation-only social club Don Martini-I on East Congress Street.

“Catch a set, explore downtown Tucson, grab dinner or a drink, then hop to another concert,” Dodge said.

The 2027 festival runs Jan. 15-23 with a lineup that includes the return of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Diego Figueiredo, Brandon Woody and performances by Ron Carter, Christian Sands, Lakecia Benjamin, Keyon Harrold and a special encore event with Ron Carter at the Rialto Theatre.

Jazz Hop opens at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15 with acclaimed saxophonists Vincent Herring and Eric Alexander at The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St. The pair repeat their time-honored jazz sax face-off at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. The hop also includes: