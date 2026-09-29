Downtown Tucson will sound more like “Jazztown” on Jan. 15 when HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival kicks off its 2027 run with a new Downtown Jazz Hop — four concerts at four downtown venues all within walking distance of one another.
“Rather than gathering everyone in one large concert hall, we designed the Downtown Jazz Hop to let festivalgoers create their own opening-night experience,” Tucson Jazz Festival Executive Director Khris Dodge said.
Think of it as bar hopping, a chance to experience jazz in its varied shades at unique venues downtown, including the courtyard of the invitation-only social club Don Martini-I on East Congress Street.
“Catch a set, explore downtown Tucson, grab dinner or a drink, then hop to another concert,” Dodge said.
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The 2027 festival runs Jan. 15-23 with a lineup that includes the return of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Diego Figueiredo, Brandon Woody and performances by Ron Carter, Christian Sands, Lakecia Benjamin, Keyon Harrold and a special encore event with Ron Carter at the Rialto Theatre.
Jazz Hop opens at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15 with acclaimed saxophonists Vincent Herring and Eric Alexander at The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St. The pair repeat their time-honored jazz sax face-off at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. The hop also includes:
Mexican jazz vocalist Magos Herrera and her quartet pay tribute to the legendary composer Antonio Carlos Jobim on what would have been his 100th birthday with shows at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. at The Grand Tucson, 33 S. Sixth Ave.
Catch the big band sounds of Anthony Wilson’s Nonet at Don Martin-I’s Courtyard, 314 E. Congress, where they will perform at 6:30 and 8:30.
Tucson’s adopted son bassist Thøger Lund hosts the inaugural “Secrt J@zz Series ’27” featuring Danish drummer Kresten Osgood for a pair of shows (6:30 and 8:30 p.m.) at The Lounge at ATC, 330 S. Scott Ave.
More than 25 leading jazz artists from around the world will perform over the nine-day festival, which includes the popular Downtown Jazz Fiesta on Jan. 18 at Corbett’s.
Other notable jazz fest shows include five-time Grammy-nominated pianist Christian Sands and his acclaimed trio at The Century Room for two shows on Jan. 20; trumpeter and vocalist Keyon Harrold is doing a pair of shows, including one with the Century Jazz Orchestra at The Century Room on Jan. 19; Nicole Zuraitis will collaborate with the University of Arizona Jazz Orchestra at Fox Tucson Theatre; while Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist and composer Melissa Aldana and her quartet play a pair of shows down the street at The Century Room on Jan. 23.
In addition to the fiesta, the festival will host a special City of Gastronomy dinner with more than 30 local restaurants offering jazz-inspired food and drink specials and live jazz featuring local musicians. For tickets and more information, visit tucsonjazzfestival.org.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch