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If you've scrolled through the calendar of your favorite concert venue lately and noticed more blanks than bookings, welcome to summer.

Word got out to national touring artists a long time ago that performing in Tucson in the summer months is a big ask. Artists usually route around our punishing pueblo in the height of the hot season.

But that doesn't mean we're in a live music drought.

There are a number of big concerts heading our way now through summer's end. We've compiled a list of some shows that have us excited.

Kickin' country