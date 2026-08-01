Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble take that notion of improv to heart in their live performance of the album.

“Some of these ‘Blues for Allah’ things, we really had to Detroitize them a little bit to find a groove, and we did find a way,” he said, using the track “Crazy Fingers” as an example.

“ ‘Crazy Fingers’ has got this kind of … reggae-ish feeling to it that we couldn't play with any kind of heart and soul or authenticity,” he explained. “But what we could do is turn it into something in six-eight, kind of more like the feel of ‘Dreams to Remember’. … We play that song like that, and at least it feels (like) it rings true, and we can give an honest interpretation every night. That's really what you want.”

The band’s performance in Buford in 2025 inspired Was to prominently feature “Blues for Allah” on the band’s first-ever national tour, which kicked off Jan. 10, 2026, at the Blue Llama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

An hour before the show, Was got the call that Bob Weir had died; he was 78 years old.

“We had a house full of Deadheads and I had to tell them all that Bobby was gone,” Was said.

He considered canceling the show and the tour altogether, “but it turned out that Grateful Dead fans were looking for a place to be together and grieve a little bit,” he recalled.

“They actually started coming to our shows, and I'd go out in the audience afterwards and hang out with them and let everybody talk about Bobby,” he said. “It actually was quite cathartic for me, and I think for the audience members.”