You’ve heard of silent disco, but what about silent piano?
Same concept — you get a pair of wireless headphones and listen to live music in an interesting setting that allows you to create your own experience.
But instead of listening to the electro-thump-bump of disco rhythms, “Silent Piano” pipes soothing meditative melodies composed and performed by pianist Murray Hidary, transporting listeners to a world of “tranquility and introspection.”
“Silent Piano” is the signature production of Hidary’s MindTravel series of live-to-headphones events that include outdoor concerts like the one coming to Marana’s Ora Mae Harn District Park on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Hidary will perform ambient music spanning a diverse soundscape, most of which Hidary composes and improvises at the piano with the audience listening in — in silence, of course.
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The goal, according to MindTravel, is to connect ourselves to ourselves, and to nature and common humanity through the shared, yet individual experience of music.
Thursday’s silent concert runs from 6-8 p.m. at Ora Mae Harn Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road in Marana. Tickets are $58.89, $29.78 for children 12 and younger through www.mindtravel.com/events
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch