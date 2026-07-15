They sprang up during the rise of the automobile, first as tourist camps and auto courts, and later as motor courts and motels. Charm, style, and memories are wrapped up in the roadside architecture of the little motels with clean lines and eye-catching signs that exploded in popularity after WWII. Their design was elegant simplicity. Drive up and park in front of your door. There was often a pool outside, sometimes a playground. On summer evenings, herds of kids could make new friends while parents sat in chairs drinking Cokes from glass bottles and comparing gas mileage.
Today, they are cared for by passionate people striving to preserve a piece of Americana that existed before the onslaught of lodging conglomerates dominated the landscape. Their uncluttered appeal proves even more powerful in modern times. So next time you’re making travel plans, consider booking a night or two in these sanctuaries from our past.
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Here's a look at 10 iconic properties in Arizona.
1 — Earl’s Motor Court, Winslow
This little gem is a throwback in every sense of the word. Earl’s is a small classic motor court still wreathed in neon. The seven rooms are clean and comfortable with lots of homey touches like the handmade quilts on every bed. But what you’ll also get is a warm dose of kindness and courtesy from the owners, who watch out for all their guests. They know that you’re not just spending the night — you’re sharing a piece of your journey. They go out of their way to make sure you leave well-rested and brimming with memories.
Details: 512 E. Third St., 928-386-1210, earls66.com.
2 — The Motor Lodge, Prescott
Originally built as summer cabins circa 1910, the cabins were purchased in 1940, then connected by a common roofline and a motor court was born. In 2008, the property was restored, striking a balance of eye-pleasing nostalgia and modern comfort. The exterior of the Motor Lodge exudes a retro vibe. A dozen units clustered in the shape of a skinny horseshoe are painted with a snappy color scheme. The rooms themselves are spotlessly clean and effortlessly cool, with an eclectic mix of furnishings and art, sampling a range of eras. Each room is fronted by a small porch where guests tend to gather in the evenings.
Details: 503 S. Montezuma St., 928-717-0157, themotorlodge.com.
3 — Americana Motor Hotel, Flagstaff
This is the future of retro. A 1962 motel was saved from the wrecking ball and beautifully reimagined under new ownership. Today, the Americana offers guests a chance to experience the golden age of travel with a relaxed atmosphere that highlights vibrant colors and décor, replica signage and a lobby where bicycles, telescopes and board games are available. There’s a pool bar and a walk-up window restaurant. Enjoy modern amenities like welcome beverages, morning coffee, plush bathrobes, high-end toiletries and an outdoor fire pit with seating and yard games —plus a dog park. This is how we used to travel. Hanging out, relaxing, mingling — instead of being cocooned in impersonal rooms.
Details: 2650 E. Route 66, 928-833-3060, americanamotorhotel.com.
4 — The Lodge on Route 66, Williams
Sample a little casual elegance at the Lodge on Route 66. Guests are welcomed by an array of amenities like travertine flooring and countertops, solid wood furniture, flat-screen TVs, plush beds and decadent linens. The exterior exudes a Southwestern feel with an open courtyard surrounding a lovely covered cabana anchored by large wooden pillars. Rustic chairs in the courtyard create an old-fashioned chat-with-your-neighbor vibe. This was the first of the mid-century restorations in town, a key component of Mother Road travel.
Details: 200 E. Route 66, 928-635-4534, thelodgeonroute66.com.
5 — Motel Du Beau, Flagstaff
Opened in 1929, this was one of the first of the newfangled “motor hotels” in the country. Situated along the original alignment of Route 66 cutting through Flag’s Southside District, Motel Du Beau holds on to its vintage charm mixed with some comfortable upgrades. Many of the floors, doors and windows are original. They still maintain some small 1929-size rooms for the budget-conscious traveler but offer larger accommodations as well. The Du Beau was turned into a youth hostel starting in the 1970s before being restored as a vintage motor court. Still standing guard above the Du Beau is a big neon sign atop an 80-foot tower.
Details: 19 W. Phoenix Ave., 928-774-6731, modubeau.com.
6 — El Rancho Motel, Williams
At the east end of town, El Rancho is everything we love in a historic property. It just keeps getting brighter, shinier and better. They offer 20 spotless rooms that are regularly updated, with comfortable beds and walk-in showers. Only the graceful styling and the classic neon sign give any indication that the motel was built in 1953. Canyon Coaster Adventure Park is right across the street.
Details: 617 E. Route 66, 928-635-2552, elranchomotelwilliams.us.
7 — Aztec Motel & Creative Space, Seligman
Long a Route 66 mainstay in Seligman, the Aztec Motel has been refurbished using mostly antique furnishings for a comfortable mid-century meets early ’70s psychedelic feel. This is the kind of place where you might bump into the Fonz on his way to the ice machine while the bell-bottom–clad Brady Bunch unloads suitcases from their station wagon. A former guesthouse on the center of the grounds has been restored as the Creative Space, a gathering spot for just about anybody. Perfect for unwinding with a glass of wine and a board game.
Details: 22200 W. Historic Route 66, 928-455-1015, theaztecmotel.com.
8 — Larian Motel, Tombstone
The Larian Motel is a classic U-shaped motor court offering clean, comfortable rooms, plush beds, mini-fridges and solid furnishings. It sports enough retro vibes to provide that warm road trip feeling. Bonus: It’s right there in the heart of Tombstone so all that Wild West history is just footsteps from your door.
Details: 410 E. Fremont St., 520-457-2272, thelarianmotel.com.
9 — Wigwam Motel, Holbrook
Opened in 1950 by Chester Lewis, the collection of 32-foot-tall concrete and steel teepees are some of the most unique motel rooms on the Mother Road. Now run by the Lewis family, these clean, comfortable wigwams with original furnishings and Native designs are still delighting families. There are only three of these wigwam villages left in the country. Once the kids know that this was the inspiration for the Cozy Cone Motel in the movie "Cars," they’ll clamor to stay here, so book early. Reservations can be hard to come by.
Details: 811 W. Hopi Dr., 928-524-3048, sleepinawigwam.com.
10 — Sugar Loaf Lodge, Sedona
If you’re looking for a comfortable base camp for an active Sedona schedule, the Sugar Loaf fits the bill admirably. Don’t expect a lot of frills, but do expect clean rooms, with mini-fridges, microwaves and outdoor seating. They even have a pool and hot tub on the premises. Located in West Sedona, an easy walk from some shops and restaurants, you won’t have to battle Uptown traffic when heading out for adventure.