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They sprang up during the rise of the automobile, first as tourist camps and auto courts, and later as motor courts and motels. Charm, style, and memories are wrapped up in the roadside architecture of the little motels with clean lines and eye-catching signs that exploded in popularity after WWII. Their design was elegant simplicity. Drive up and park in front of your door. There was often a pool outside, sometimes a playground. On summer evenings, herds of kids could make new friends while parents sat in chairs drinking Cokes from glass bottles and comparing gas mileage.

Today, they are cared for by passionate people striving to preserve a piece of Americana that existed before the onslaught of lodging conglomerates dominated the landscape. Their uncluttered appeal proves even more powerful in modern times. So next time you’re making travel plans, consider booking a night or two in these sanctuaries from our past.

Here's a look at 10 iconic properties in Arizona.

1 — Earl’s Motor Court, Winslow

This little gem is a throwback in every sense of the word. Earl’s is a small classic motor court still wreathed in neon. The seven rooms are clean and comfortable with lots of homey touches like the handmade quilts on every bed. But what you’ll also get is a warm dose of kindness and courtesy from the owners, who watch out for all their guests. They know that you’re not just spending the night — you’re sharing a piece of your journey. They go out of their way to make sure you leave well-rested and brimming with memories.

Details: 512 E. Third St., 928-386-1210, earls66.com.