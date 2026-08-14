Sedona is one of the most visited destinations in Arizona, attracting millions of visitors each year with its iconic red rock landscapes, world-famous hiking trails, vibrant arts scene and unique spiritual atmosphere.
While it's easy to fill an itinerary with guided tours, jeep adventures and other paid attractions, those costs can add up quickly, especially if you're traveling on a budget. The good news is that experiencing the beauty of Sedona doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.
Beyond the obvious hiking and breathtaking sightseeing, Sedona offers a surprising number of free activities for visitors of all ages.
Throughout the year, the city hosts a variety of free community events, including outdoor concerts, art celebrations, seasonal festivals and family-friendly gatherings.
Sedona is also recognized as an International Dark Sky Community, making it one of the best places in Arizona to enjoy spectacular stargazing.
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And while you're exploring the red rocks, keep an eye out for one of Sedona's hidden gems: Snoopy Rock. A sandstone formation that remarkably resembles the beloved Peanuts character lying on top of his doghouse.
While many of Sedona's attractions are free to enjoy, some popular trailheads and recreation areas require a Red Rock Pass or an America the Beautiful National Parks Pass for parking. Fortunately, several destinations are also accessible by the free Sedona Shuttle during operating seasons, and some trails offer nearby street parking or alternative access points.
Free natural attractions in Sedona
Chapel of the Holy Cross: Free to enter and explore.
Bell Rock.
Cathedral Rock: Views and hiking.
Courthouse Butte Loop.
Doe Mountain.
Margs Draw Trail.
West Fork viewpoints.
Soldier Pass (parking restrictions apply).
Boynton Canyon.
Secret Slickrock.
Little Horse Trail.
Broken Arrow Trail.
Devil's Bridge.
Seven Sacred Pools.
Subway Cave.
Top scenic drives in Sedona
Red Rock Scenic Byway (State Route 179).
Oak Creek Canyon Scenic Drive.
Dry Creek Road.
Schnebly Hill Road.
Red Rock Loop Road.
Best free viewpoints in Sedona
Bell Rock Vista.
Cathedral Rock overlooks.
Crescent Moon area (outside fee area).
Oak Creek Canyon overlooks.
Midgley Bridge overlook.
Chapel overlook.
Free vortex locations in Sedona
Some believe Sedona's vortexes are areas where the Earth's energy is especially strong, making them ideal places for reflection and personal renewal. Sedona's famous energy vortices cost nothing to visit.
Some popular ones include:
Airport Mesa Vortex.
Bell Rock Vortex.
Cathedral Rock Vortex.
Boynton Canyon Vortex.
Free creek access near Sedona
Oak Creek.
Grasshopper Point (parking fee).
Buddha Beach.
Red Rock Crossing (some access points are free).
Free places to walk around in Sedona
Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village.
Uptown Sedona.
Gallery hopping.
Public art throughout town.
Jordan Historical Park (the park is free, but the museum charges admission).
Free spiritual places in Sedona
Amitabha Stupa & Peace Park.
Peace Park meditation trails.
Labyrinths around Sedona.