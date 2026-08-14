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Sedona is one of the most visited destinations in Arizona, attracting millions of visitors each year with its iconic red rock landscapes, world-famous hiking trails, vibrant arts scene and unique spiritual atmosphere.

While it's easy to fill an itinerary with guided tours, jeep adventures and other paid attractions, those costs can add up quickly, especially if you're traveling on a budget. The good news is that experiencing the beauty of Sedona doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.

Beyond the obvious hiking and breathtaking sightseeing, Sedona offers a surprising number of free activities for visitors of all ages.

Throughout the year, the city hosts a variety of free community events, including outdoor concerts, art celebrations, seasonal festivals and family-friendly gatherings.

Sedona is also recognized as an International Dark Sky Community, making it one of the best places in Arizona to enjoy spectacular stargazing.

And while you're exploring the red rocks, keep an eye out for one of Sedona's hidden gems: Snoopy Rock. A sandstone formation that remarkably resembles the beloved Peanuts character lying on top of his doghouse.

While many of Sedona's attractions are free to enjoy, some popular trailheads and recreation areas require a Red Rock Pass or an America the Beautiful National Parks Pass for parking. Fortunately, several destinations are also accessible by the free Sedona Shuttle during operating seasons, and some trails offer nearby street parking or alternative access points.

Free natural attractions in Sedona

Chapel of the Holy Cross: Free to enter and explore.