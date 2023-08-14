If you go

To support the nonprofit Saguaro City Music Theatre and Saguaro City Studio Arts educational academy:

What: “Showtime!” — a musical theater journey from studio to stage for ages 7 to 17.

When: Registration is ongoing through Sept. 2 and is limited to 35 participants. Classes will be held on Saturdays, Sept. 9, 16 and 23; and Sundays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24.

Where: Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road.

Cost: Free; register at saguarocity.org/studioarts.

“Showtime” teaches children and youth the basics about musical theater: scripts, choreography, singing, storytelling and a range of other topics, culminating in a musical production performance for friends and family. The program is built on diversity and inclusion and welcomes children of all backgrounds, cultures and skill levels — from beginners to Broadway-bound — and all abilities, including those with special needs. For more information or registration, or to make an online donation to support the cause, visit saguarocity.org.

What: “Little Shop of Horrors” professional musical production.

When: Oct. 13 through Oct. 29.

Where: The Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway.

Cost: Tickets begin at $25 per person; reduced rates are available for groups and preview performances. Tickets can be purchased at saguarocity.org/tickets.