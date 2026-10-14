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She made a name for herself in New York City, but before Molly went viral her life began in the studio of a Seattle artist named Bliss Kolb.

Earlier this week, singer and former television host Kelly Clarkson called out Art of Play, a home goods and games store in Brooklyn, in a social media post recounting her negative experience in the store. While browsing a specific item, Clarkson writes that she was "looked at as if I couldn't afford it" and was asked about finding something comparable instead.

The object of her desire? Kolb's "Singing Bird on Wall."

Kolb's creation, dubbed "Molly" by Art of Play, is not for sale according to the store. "She is a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here," Art of Play wrote in a social media post.

Clarkson disputed the store's claim with an additional social media post, where she was told the bird cost $15,000 and called the store's employee "rude" and a "liar."

Adam Rubin, a co-owner of Art of Play, told USA Today that the store's phones and emails have been inundated with threatening messages. Rubin noted that the price tag Clarkson saw refers to the potential cost of ordering a custom bird from Kolb.

"We have our automaton. So many people asked about it that we put a price on it," Rubin told USA Today. "We talked to the creator and if someone showed serious interest, we would reach out to him about getting them an automaton."

He also noted Molly's new price after the fallout of Clarkson's tweets: $15 million.

Who is Bliss Kolb?