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As Halloween approaches and families carve goofy or spooky pumpkins to display on their front porches, they may want to hang onto those globs of stringy pumpkin "guts" and seeds.

Carving pumpkins, known as jack-o'-lanterns, has roots in 19th-century Irish folklore, where illuminated pumpkins or turnips were used to ward away evil spirits, according to History.com. One wandering spirit in particular was known as "Stingy Jack" ― a man who tricked the devil one too many times and ended up wandering Earth in his afterlife seemingly with nowhere to go.

"The Irish began to refer to this ghostly figure as 'Jack of the lantern,' and then, simply 'jack o’ lantern,'" according to History.com.

While the origin may be slightly unsettling, the activity of carving silly expressions into pumpkins is rather light-hearted and easy to do.

As you and your kids dig out your pumpkins' "innards," don't forget the seeds can make a tasty and healthy snack and provide a second project to take on with your family.

Pumpkin seeds may be flavored and baked for long-term storage, and consumed as by themselves a snack or used to make granola, brittle or even as a topping for salads.

Pumpkin seeds are full of nutrients, according to WebMD. They contain protein, unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. They may help reduce the risk of diseases such as cancer and chronic inflammation.

Here's how to roast pumpkin seeds:

Pumpkin seeds come out of the gourd with a lot of water inside and need to be dried to store for long periods. Here's what to do: