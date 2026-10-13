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Keurig is going eco-friendly with its latest pods.

Keurig's new coffee maker, the Keurig Alta, runs on AltaRounds, plastic- and aluminum-free coffee pods that are ground, pressed and wrapped in a protective plant-based coating, according to the Keurig website. The pods are designed to be brewed at higher pressures than current single-serving options.

The Keurig Alta can make a variety of beverages, including a normal cup of coffee, iced coffee, an espresso shot, lattes, cappuccinos, cortados, flat whites and Americanos, according to the Keurig website. The coffee machine, also equipped with a steam wand and milk frother, can froth hot or cold milk. Unlike previous Keurig models, the Alta can automatically read AltaRounds recipe codes and adjust brew styles, temperature and pressure accordingly.

Keurig announced the Alta system in 2024, but the machine and environmentally friendly pods are nearing their release and are expected to hit the Keurig website later this fall.

Keurig put the Alta on sale as part of a limited-access bundle at 9 a.m. ET on Oct. 1 and sold out by 7 a.m. ET on Oct. 2, Keurig Senior Vice President of Future Coffee Systems Phil Drapeau told USA TODAY. The bundles, which include one machine, six boxes of AltaRounds and a glass drinkware set, will begin shipping on Oct. 21. The company did not confirm how many units were sold.

For coffee lovers eager for the latest hardware, here's what to know about the Keurig Alta.

What colors are available for the Keurig Alta?

The coffee machine is available in three colors: sandstone, sandstone and satin stainless or graphite.