Almost everyone can remember where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked planes flew into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.
For retired New York firefighter Bill Spade, he relives the nightmare every day, he says. After rescuing people inside the North Tower, it collapsed moments later, burying him and civilians in soot and debris.
“I always tell people I went to counsel[ing] for four years, but it doesn't really leave you,” says Spade, who gives talks at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. “By talking about it, I feel it's better than keeping it inside.”
The terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.
As we near the 25th anniversary of 9/11, streaming platforms and cable networks have announced specials, films and documentaries dedicated to the recovery efforts made by emergency professionals, the bonds formed among strangers and the next generation impacted by the fateful day.
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Here’s a complete list of the new 9/11 documentaries, films and specials to watch:
'9/11 Reunited'
As “9/11 Reunited” examines the catastrophic attacks, it also hand-picks six stories around the life-changing connections made between rescuers and survivors. The three-part docuseries reunite a firefighter to the family of the officer he couldn’t save. It connects the three men who used a squeegee to escape a stalled elevator. And the first responders who rescued a firefighter who spent 24 hours under the rubble. It’s a harrowing documentary that honors the selfless acts by everyday people. The National Geographic docuseries was directed by Julian Jones and created in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and production company 72 Films.
Where to watch: Hulu
When to watch: Now streaming
'9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later'
This primetime special explores how Americans used sports, music, Broadway and comedy to find comfort and connection following the 9/11 attacks. The two-hour ABC special, led by Michael Strahan, features archival footage and interviews with New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, music icon Jon Bon Jovi, comedian Billy Crystal, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, among others. “United We Stand” also features a conversation with comedian Pete Davidson, whose father, an FDNY firefighter, died as the North Tower collapsed, and “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, a staunch advocate for financial support for first responders and survivors.
Where to watch: ABC, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
'Turning Point: Generation 9/11'
“Turning Point: Generation 9/11” focuses on the generation that has no memory of the attacks, but has inherited a nation forever changed by policy, technology and conflict. The documentary follows the children who lost their parents to the service members who dealt with the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Generation 9/11,” directed by Brian Knappenberger, marks the latest installment in the “Turning Point” franchise, followed by “Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror,” “Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War,” and “Turning Point: The Vietnam War.”
Where to watch: Netflix
'Top of the World'
The CNN documentary takes an inside look at Windows on the World, the swanky high-rise restaurant that sat on the 106th and 107th floors of the North Tower. “Top of the World” features conversations with wine master Kevin Zraly, chef Michael Lomonaco, survivors and includes archival recordings from Joe Baum, the restaurateur who developed the eatery. The documentary, directed by Katie Lee Biegel, also remembers the 79 employees who died during the attacks.
Where to watch: CNN, streaming on CNN App the next day
When to watch: Monday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET
'9/11 Reclaiming Ground Zero'
After the smoke and rubble were cleared, New Yorkers asked themselves one question: What should we do with Ground Zero? In "9/11 Reclaiming Ground Zero," the documentary looks at the citywide initiative that gathered thousands of representatives of New York to decide on the future of the World Trade Center site. Josh Sabey directs the film that examines survivors, victims' families, city leaders and others as they wrestled with redevelopment and remembrance.
Where to watch: Prime Video
When to watch: Sept. 11
'9/11 Tribute in Light: Live From Lower Manhattan'
“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, anchor Diane Sawyer and “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir will host the ABC News live special commemorating the victims and celebrating the resilience of survivors, first responders and families. The special, in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, will end its broadcast with “Tribute in Light,” the public art installation that illuminates the New York City skyline every year on Sept. 11. The broadcast will air after a one-hour edition of “Prime” from Ground Zero, anchored by Linsey Davis, Sade Baderinwa and Mike Marza.
Where to watch: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic
When to watch: Friday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET
'102 Minutes Inside the Towers'
In this Robin Roberts-helmed documentary, first responders and employees recount their harrowing experiences inside the towers and how they escaped. The 102-minute presentation spotlights window washers, bankers, building security staff and first responders, who share chilling first accounts, some for the first time.
Where to watch: History Channel
When to watch: Friday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET
'Daughters of 9/11'
Jessica Trant was 19 when her father, a bond salesman, died in the North Tower. Elizabeth Miller was 6 years old when her father, a firefighter, also died during the 9/11 attacks. Miller and Trant in “Daughters of 9/11” work with FBI agent Frank Pellegrino to identify the man, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused of orchestrating the attacks. The two-hour CBS special features an unreleased recording of Pellegrino’s interrogation with Mohammad, where Mohammed admits to masterminding the 9/11 attacks: “I was responsible for the 9/11 operation from A to Z.”
Where to watch: CBS, Paramount+
When to watch: Friday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET
'Robin Roberts Presents Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story'
Genelle Guzman, a New York City transit employee, spent 27 hours buried under soot and debris, following the North Tower’s collapse. Guzman, the last survivor rescued from ground zero, is the subject of Robin Robert’s Lifetime film “Angel in the Rubble.” Comedian and talk show host Sherri Shepherd will portray Guzman, alongside actor Dondré Whitfield. The forthcoming Lifetime film is based on the survivor’s memoir, “Angel in the Rubble: The Miraculous Rescue of 9/11’s Last Survivor.”
Where to Watch: Lifetime
When: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET