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Almost everyone can remember where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked planes flew into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

For retired New York firefighter Bill Spade, he relives the nightmare every day, he says. After rescuing people inside the North Tower, it collapsed moments later, burying him and civilians in soot and debris.

“I always tell people I went to counsel[ing] for four years, but it doesn't really leave you,” says Spade, who gives talks at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. “By talking about it, I feel it's better than keeping it inside.”

The terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.

As we near the 25th anniversary of 9/11, streaming platforms and cable networks have announced specials, films and documentaries dedicated to the recovery efforts made by emergency professionals, the bonds formed among strangers and the next generation impacted by the fateful day.

Here’s a complete list of the new 9/11 documentaries, films and specials to watch:

'9/11 Reunited'