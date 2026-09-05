She said some of the biggest impacts in the U.S. after the attacks that run rampant to this day are Islamophobia and the war on terror. “Terrorism” almost feels like an everyday word now, she said, while it's her understanding it wasn’t as prevalently talked about before the attacks.

Does that history shape views on U.S. policies?

There are clear linkages between 9/11 and U.S.’s relations to the Middle East, said Thomas Volgy, a UA emeritus professor of political science specializing in international politics.

“Without 9/11, we probably would not have gone into Afghanistan,” and it would have been very difficult to have waged “our second war with Iraq,” he said. “The consequences of those two wars have drifted down into the depths of Middle East politics, and they will be there for a long, long time, and historians can trace that pattern pretty clearly.”

But Volgy said that, to be frank, there’s so much going on both in terms of domestic and international politics that a lot of people are overwhelmed with current events and aren’t looking at politics and elections from a historical perspective.

“I think they’re trying desperately to cope with all this chaos that’s happening right now,” he said.

Madrigal said he didn’t used to think about the U.S.’s relationships in the Middle East when he voted.

“I probably should, but a lot of my voting decisions (depend) more on gun laws and women’s rights. There’s a lot of issues, especially here in the U.S. that I’m more passionate about and I understand more,” he said.