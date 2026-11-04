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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Is your memory faltering, or are you experiencing early signs of Alzheimer’s? Does your family history mean you are more likely to develop the disease?

Learning your Alzheimer’s risk — and taking steps to curb it — is getting easier in South Florida with less invasive, more accessible, and more accurate testing options.

Previously, evaluating Alzheimer’s risk or detecting early brain abnormalities required invasive spinal taps, expensive PET scans, or limited genetic testing. Today, advances in blood tests, biomarker screening, and comprehensive risk-profiling tools let you understand your susceptibility early and take action.

“The good news is dementia has really gotten easy to diagnose at an early stage,” said Dr. Robert Koltan, chairman of Thema Brain Health in Boca Raton.

Biomarker blood testing is a newer option

Alzheimer’s-specific biomarker blood tests are quickly becoming a go-to screening option. While primarily designed for people with subtle memory concerns, they can also indicate what may lie ahead before symptoms appear.

Available through commercial labs like Labcorp and Quest, these tests detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease by measuring specific proteins in the blood, such as tau and beta-amyloid. In people with Alzheimer’s, amyloid plaques and tau tangles build up in the brain and begin accumulating years before noticeable symptoms surface.