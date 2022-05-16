Nonprofits can apply for Cox Charities' $10K grants

Arizona nonprofits that are focused on K-12 education, diversity and inclusion, and the environment/sustainability can apply now for $10,000 grants from Cox Charities.

This year’s grant cycle will be open until May 27. Visit the Arizona Community Foundation’s website to apply. Nonprofits can also review Cox Charities’ guidelines in further detail here.

In 2021, Cox Charities’ grants went to 113 Arizona nonprofits serving communities in Phoenix and Tucson metro areas. Cox Charities’ funds are raised through employee-driven fundraisers and personal contributions throughout the year, as well as community fundraising partnerships.

For more than 25 years Cox employees, through Cox Charities, have donated more than $9 million to help the Arizona communities in which they live and work. Last year, Cox Charities distributed nearly $500K to local nonprofits.

Cox Charities does not fund general or capital campaigns and is open to organizations that possess 501c3 status.

Grant awards will be announced in the fall.

