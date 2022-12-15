 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salvation Army in Tucson needs volunteers this weekend

The Salvation Army in Tucson is seeking volunteers to help with meal preparations for its annual Christmas dinner.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Salvation Army in Tucson is seeking volunteers to help with preparation of its annual Christmas dinner.

At least two volunteers are needed Friday, Dec. 16, to help with preparing turkeys for cooking. Several volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, to help with the cooking of the turkeys, and at least 16 volunteers are needed on Sunday, Dec. 18, to carve the turkeys.

“Volunteers are the army behind The Salvation Army,” said Captain Christopher Kim, city coordinator of the Salvation Army Tucson. “We cannot serve our community nearly as effectively without the people who give so generously of their time.”

Volunteers can register at volunteer.usawest.org or by calling Kristin Ohman at (520) 795-9671, extension 5507.

The group's Red Kettle Campaign, its largest annual fundraiser, is also in need of a lift, as it is at only 57% of its goal to raise $345,000 in the greater Tucson area with less than two weeks left in the campaign at many store locations.

Salvation Army officials say the organization is facing a spike in demand for services because of the combination of rising costs and lingering pandemic-related poverty. 

“We remain hopeful we can still reach our fundraising goal this year,” said Kim. 

The Salvation Army has several ways to donate:

  • Go online to SalvationArmyRedKettle.org.
  • text RedKettles to 51555.
  • Ask Alexa to, “Make a donation to The Salvation Army.”
  • Send a check to the Salvation Army Tucson at 1002 N. Main Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85705
