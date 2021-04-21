Greenhouses in the desert: Are they useful?

According to Duncan, a greenhouse that is used in the summer will need 40% shade cloth, venting in the roof, and some type of moisture. You will be watering your plants, but in the heat of the late spring and summer you will need additional moisture to prevent plants in the greenhouse from overheating and dying. You can use an evaporative cooler, but this can increase your water bill substantially. A greenhouse with easily removable panels is also recommended so that you can control the inside temperature more easily in the summer months. Vender says he monitors the temperature in his greenhouse daily with thermometers.

Another challenge, and one that Duncan and Vender have first-hand experience with, is our spring and summer winds. A greenhouse (particularly one made of polycarbonate panels with an aluminum frame) is very light, and can easily be picked up by the wind if not anchored properly. The wind can also lift out the polycarbonate panels and blow them away or damage them. “The high winds and microbursts we have in Arizona can be devastating to a greenhouse,” Vender says. He and Duncan recommend positioning your greenhouse so that the openings are aligned with the North-South line to minimize wind damage, and anchoring it firmly to the ground.