Grey water: What is it and how do you use it in your garden?

The City of Tucson offers grey water harvesting rebates to help you pay for the changes to your plumbing. First, you will need to take a free two hour class with Watershed Management Group which will teach you about correctly setting up, using and maintaining your grey water system. You can then set the system up yourself, or hire someone. If you want to start with something easy, Watershed Management Group has laundry-to-landscape kits as well as classes to help you install them; they can also install the kits for you.

If your system is connected to drip irrigation, you will need to check it a couple of times per year to look for clogging. There are plenty of local guides available to help you with the installation and use, including a thorough guide from the City of Tucson as well as lots of helpful information on Brad Lancaster’s Rainwater Harvesting website.

