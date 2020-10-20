Which trees and shrubs to plant for a lush green desert yard

Cape Plumbago (Plumbago auriculata): This plant gets a bad rap for using too much water, but if planted in the shade and mulched it’s just as drought-tolerant as many of our natives. It has deep green foliage and attractive clusters of small tubular blue-violet flowers. There are also white varieties. I have it growing in shade on the eastern side of my house and I don’t water it any more frequently than the desert willow tree next to it. It needs a fair bit of room, as it tends to sprawl, but this can be an advantage if you want to attach it to a trellis for privacy.

Bougainvillea (Bougainvillea spectabilis): Despite its large thorns, this Brazil native is a good choice for a lush garden due to its gorgeous colors and lush dark green foliage. The color actually comes from the bracts; the flowers are tiny, white and unassuming. It gives you vivid tropical colors and is safe to plant in dry, sunny exposures. There are many Bougainvillea varieties to choose from. Certain smaller varieties do well in containers. Colors run the gamut: white, yellow, apricot, hot pink, and purple. They can sprawl, but you can purchase smaller varieties. Larger varieties can be trained on a trellis and provide a backsplash of color to your garden wall. A dwarf variety called "Miss Alice" is thornless and can be grown as a groundcover of sorts. Bougainvilleas are happiest when allowed to dry out between watering, so be careful not to overwater them.

