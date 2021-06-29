Plant of the month: Mexican bird of paradise

The flowers are bright yellow and attract bumblebees and hummingbirds. They tend to flower in the spring and early summer, but I have also had mine flower after monsoon rains.

Once the flowers are spent, the plant makes bean-like pods which eventually dry up and explode their seeds, scattering them several feet from the plant. I usually find a few tiny volunteer plants near my trees. The seeds can be grown out in containers if you want some free trees to plant or to give away, but the outer coatings need to be scarified first for germination to be successful.

Do you have any gardening topics you'd like to see covered in the Tucson Garden Guide? Email me at dheusinkveld@tucson.com with your suggestions and questions. Thanks for reading!