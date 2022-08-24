Pickleball: What is it and where can you play it in the Tucson area?

Pickleball is a paddle sport featuring a combination of rules similar to tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
It's played both indoors and outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net, with wood or composite paddles and a tennis-ball-sized plastic ball with holes in it, somewhat like a Wiffle ball. The game can be played as singles or doubles, making it popular with couples.
The game is intended for all skill levels and lessons are available at many local facilities.
Where to play
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America. According to a 2018 survey by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, membership in the USA Pickleball Association increased by 650 percent between 2013 and 2019 and now has more than 30,000 members and there are more than three million players of the sport as of 2018.
The USA Pickleball Rulebook has 86 pages that include rules of the game and tournament management and officiating rules.
Proposed rule changes are sent on a regular basis to USA Pickleball, the governing body, and made available for comment. This year, proposed rule changes could change a lot about Pickleball, but the decision on changes will not come until the end of the year.
Learn more about Pickleball through Tucson Pickleball and at the Pickleball Central blog.
Beginning Feb. 2, the Kino Sports South Complex will offer free pickleball play during select hours as part of a grand opening promotion.
