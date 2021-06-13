Travel Solutions: Is my annual insurance policy refundable?

Q: Before the pandemic, I paid $1,025 for an annual travel insurance policy through Allianz for my wife and me. She’s in her 70s, and I’m in my 80s. Then COVID-19 came along, and we had to cancel everything we planned to do in Europe. So our policy became useless.

I asked Allianz if we could transfer our policy to next year when travel appears to be coming back. The company offered a 90-day extension, but it’s clear that there will be no travel for us during those 90 days. I’d like your help to either get a refund for the useless travel insurance or have the policy extended for another year when it appears we will actually be able to make use of it. — Durndord King, Santa Monica, California

A: I’m sorry you had to cancel your trip to Europe. You would think that your travel insurance would be refundable, but it usually isn’t.

Allianz travel insurance plans offer coverage for any trips that are more than 100 miles from your home and occur during the policy’s effective period. So it would have also applied to your trips within the U.S. to visit friends and family during the summer and holidays. If you want to cancel your annual travel insurance, you can do so for any reason and receive a prorated premium refund.